The Prerogatives Group promotes this Saturday (Jul.30.2022) a debate on the Lava Jato Museum, a website that will bring together legal and journalistic documents on the famous set of investigations carried out by the PF (Federal Police) from 2014 to 2021. The lawyer and professor university Wilson Ramos Filho, president of the museum’s curatorial council and creator of the project, participated in the discussion. The event starts at 11:30 am.

The virtual museum that will be available for free access from Monday (1st.Aug.2022) will also have a timeline on the group of protesters who camped in front of the PF Superintendence building in Curitiba, where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was imprisoned for 580 days – from April 7, 2018 to November 8, 2019.

The debate will be broadcast live on the Power 360 on Youtube.

Wilson Ramos Filho, teacher and lawyer. Master and PhD in Law from UFPR (Federal University of Paraná). He did postdoctoral studies in applied social sciences at EHESS (in French, School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences). He is the author of the books “Capitalist labor law: history, myths and perspectives in Brazil” (LTR publisher, 2012), and co-organizer of “The working class and resistance to the 2016 coup” (Praxis Editorial Project, 2016).