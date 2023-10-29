The 4 points that FC Volendam has collected so far this Premier League season, were collected in the last two home games. Matthias Kohler’s team will want to continue that slight upward trend this afternoon against Excelsior, which is neatly in the sub-top with 13 points. You can follow the most important developments here from 2:30 PM.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
16:01
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #premier #league #Volendam #victory #Excelsior #goalkeepers #blunder #leaves #place