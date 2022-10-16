With summary CL winter Ajax almost excluded after Salah’s record hat trick at Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is also on zero points after four group matches with Rangers in group A of the Champions League. Liverpool fell behind Ibrox, but the number ten in the Premier League eventually won 1-7, including Mo Salah, who made the fastest Champions League hat-trick ever in six minutes. Liverpool seems to be second behind Napoli, although Ajax still has a small chance.