On Saturday afternoon at 1.30 pm, Virgil van Dijk will face Everton with Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby. The Dutchman once tore his cruciate ligament against the great rival from Liverpool, but hopes to remain in touch with the top teams in the Premier League on Saturday. In addition to captain Van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch also has a starting place for the home team at Anfield. Follow the most important transactions in our live blog.