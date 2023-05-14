PSV has been unbeaten in the Eredivisie for thirteen consecutive games. With a victory over Fortuna Sittard, the people of Eindhoven have second place, which entitles them to a ticket for the preliminary round of the Champions League, up for grabs. Will the team of trainer Ruud van Nistelrooij succeed in that mission? The kick-off in the Philips Stadium is at 8 p.m., you can stay informed of developments via our live blog.

