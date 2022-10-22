Noa Lang has to wait his turn in Bruges just before the World Cup: ‘I am not going to change to change’

Orange international Noa Lang is suffering from time pressure for the World Cup due to his lack of playing minutes at Club Brugge. After his ankle injury, the 23-year-old attacker has not played much with the champion of Belgium, according to trainer Carl Hoefkens, because he has not yet reached the level of before that injury. It is not his attitude, Hoefkens told Belgian media.