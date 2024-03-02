FC Twente is third in the Premier League and that place means participation in the Champions League qualification at the end of the season. The margin over closest attacker AZ is five points. Tonight the Tukkers play against Vitesse. The Arnhem team is seventeenth and penultimate, but last week they took three points for the first time in a long time. What will the match in the Gelredome bring? Kick-off is at 8 p.m., follow it here via our live blog.