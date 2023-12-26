Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are currently in dire straits and things won't get any easier on Boxing Day. Number 3 Aston Villa visits Old Trafford, after having already won against Manchester City and Arsenal this month. Are Ten Hag and co nevertheless doing themselves a good service? You can follow the most important developments here from 9 p.m.

#LIVE #Premier #League #Ten #Hag #passes #Antony #Robin #van #Persie #guest #Trafford