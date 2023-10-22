Excelsior has been one of the big surprises in the Premier League so far. The Rotterdam team occupied fifth place before the international match. On Sunday afternoon there will be a home game with PhD student PEC Zwolle, which is also doing well with a twelfth place. You can follow the most important events of this match live here.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #premier #league #Surprise #Excelsior #receives #visit #PhD #student #PEC #Zwolle