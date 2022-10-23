National coach Jonker after the World Cup draw: ‘Countries of the US caliber you hope to meet later in the tournament’

“A great draw, but a solid group.” National coach Andries Jonker of the Orange Women is not dissatisfied with the draw for the 2023 World Cup, where his team plays against reigning world champion United States, World Cup debutant Vietnam and a play-off winner (Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal). The Orange squad completes all matches in New Zealand, the country that organizes the World Cup together with Australia. The top two countries advance.