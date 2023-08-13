Sparta finished sixth in the Eredivisie last season and the team from Rotterdam hope to continue that excellent performance next year. Tonight for Sparta, where Jeroen Rijsdijk is the new trainer after the departure of Maurice Steijn to Ajax, the away match against PhD student PEC Zwolle is on the roll in the first round. The kick-off is at 9 p.m., follow the most important developments in our live blog.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22:06
46′
Lennart Czyborra is replaced by Divaio Bobson
45′
Second half kicked off
45’+2′
End of first half
46′
Put in injury time PEC Zwolle for a while, but except for a few tense moments in front of the Sparta keeper’s goal Nick Olive that doesn’t work either.
39′
We’re in it MAC³Park Stadium almost forty minutes on the road in Zwolle, but for the time being Sparta has no child in returning to the premier league PEC Zwolle.
33′
Yellow card for Django Warmerdam
13′
0-1 Own goal by Sam Kersten!
0′
First half kicked off
The duel is led by Joey Kooij.
20:08
The line-up of PEC Zwolle
Statistics
Line-up
Listen to all our football podcasts here
Watch all videos about Dutch football here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#LIVE #premier #league #Sparta #chasing #goal #Zwolle
Leave a Reply