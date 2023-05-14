FC Utrecht can hardly miss the play-offs for European football. Tonight the home game against RKC is scheduled for the team of coach Michael Silberbauer. The Waalwijkers desperately need the points in the battle for the same play-offs. The score in the Galgenwaard is 0-0, you can follow the most important developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #premier #league #Sixth #temporarily #suspended #game #fact #Utrecht #RKC #standstill #throwing #cups #goal #Douvikas