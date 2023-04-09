Switzerland named as host country of 2025 European Women’s Championship

The next European Football Championship for women will take place in Switzerland in 2025. The board of the European football association UEFA preferred Switzerland to three other candidates: France, Poland and a joint ‘bid’ of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The intended host cities are Geneva, Zurich, Bern, Basel, Thun, Lucerne, Sion and St. Gallen.