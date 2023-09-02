Almere City FC is playing at the highest level in the Netherlands for the first time this season, but after three games in the premier league, coach Alex Pastoor’s team is still winless. Can Almere achieve a result in-house today against PEC Zwolle? The visitors also promoted last season and are on three points after three matches. The kick-off is at 4.30 pm, in our live blog you will stay informed of the most important events.

