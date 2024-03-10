NEC only lost 1 of its last 11 Premier League matches with Heerenveen. Both teams won their last two Premier League matches and are fully engaged in the battle for the play-offs, although the Nijmegen team will of course also play the cup final. Who will take the points in De Goffert? Kick-off started at 4:45 PM and you can follow the most important events in the live blog below.

#LIVE #premier #league #NEC #hits #crossbar #Heerenveen #Chery #injured #home #team