With summary Real Madrid and Karim Benzema embarrass FC Barcelona in-house and qualify for the cup final

Real Madrid has an excellent opportunity to win the Spanish Cup against the surprising Osasuna on May 6 in Seville. In a full Camp Nou, the injured Frenkie de Jong saw from the stands how the Madrilenians not only cleared the 1-0 deficit from the first leg, but even humiliated Barcelona, ​​thanks to a hat-trick from Benzema, with an unprecedented 0-4.