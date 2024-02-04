With videoA beautiful display in the Premier League. Leader Liverpool visits Arsenal, the number three in England. Arsenal are five points behind The Reds. Blow The Gunners revive the title battle or is the team of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch doing good business? Follow the match live here from 5:30 PM!
Latest update:
18:24
