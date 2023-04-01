After five wins in a row, which included eliminating Lazio in the Conference League, AZ lost to FC Twente just before the international match. Today the Alkmaarders hope to pick up the good feeling against SC Heerenveen. The game was briefly halted because away supporters threw fireworks on the field. The score: 0-1. Follow all developments here.

#LIVE #premier #league #Karlsson #misses #penalty #kick #Heerenveen