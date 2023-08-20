A week after the disappointing premier league start of national champions Feyenoord, the team from Rotterdam awaits a difficult follow-up. Arne Slot’s team will compete against Sparta in a Rotterdam derby at the Castle. Feyenoord has to do without Justin Bijlow, who has been out for weeks with a wrist injury. Don’t miss anything from this game in our live blog.

