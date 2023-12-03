The absolute highlight of this Premier League weekend is Sunday afternoon at 12.15 p.m., when numbers one and two will face each other in De Kuip. PSV can put Feyenoord a mile behind with a win, then the gap will be ten points. Apparently a crucial match in the title battle relatively early in the season. Follow the match minute by minute in this live blog!
#LIVE #premier #league #Huge #title #interests #stake #top #match #Feyenoord #PSV
Video | Volcanic eruption in Indonesia, at least 42 people missing
The eruption raised the ash cloud to a height of three kilometers.in Indonesia The Marapi volcano on the island of...