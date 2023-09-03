87′
Emil Hansson is replaced by Diego van Oorschot
85′
3-1 GOAL by Mohamed Sankoh!
82′
Yellow card for Jetro Willems
77′
Anas Ouahim is replaced by Sem Scheperman
77′
Yellow card for Ian Smeulers
77′
Mario Engels is replaced by Abdenego Nankishi
76′
Derensili Sanches Fernandes is replaced by Oscar Uddenäs
76′
Cisse Sandra is replaced by Ian Smeulers
75′
Sven Nieuwpoort is replaced by Serano Seymor
63′
Julian Baas is replaced by Kian Fitz-Jim
62′
Antonio Satriano is replaced by Mohamed Sankoh
62′
Bryan Limbombe is replaced by Thomas Bruns
60′
Justin Hoogma’s 2-1 GOAL!
56′
Red card (second yellow card) for Lazaros Lamprou
54′
1-1 GOAL by Bryan Limbombe!
49′
Yellow card for Arthur Zagre
45′
Second half kicked off
45’+4′
End of first half
39′
Yellow card for Lazaros Lamprou
34′
Nikolas Agrafiotis is replaced by Richie Omorowa
