FC Volendam must quickly gain points to avoid relegation. The club is bottom in the Premier League and after 23 (of 34) rounds, the deficit to the 'safe' place is fifteen and eight points. Tonight NEC, seventh in the rankings and finalist in the cup, will visit Volendam. The match started at 8 p.m. and you can stay informed of the most important developments via our live blog.

