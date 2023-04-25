At 3 p.m., the remainder of the Eredivisie match FC Groningen – NEC will start in Groningen, which was halted after 18 minutes at 0-0 on Saturday evening. An assistant referee was hit by a mug of beer thrown from the audience. Both teams resume the game without an audience. After the semi-final in the KNVB Cup between Feyenoord and Ajax at the beginning of April, the KNVB tightened up the measures. Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen then had an object thrown on his head. Follow the game in our live blog.

