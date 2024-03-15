Go Ahead Eagles has Ajax in its sights. The number seven in the Eredivisie is only three points behind number five Ajax, which will visit Sparta on Sunday. With a big win against Heracles Almelo, it can even (temporarily) take over fifth place. In October, Go Ahead won 4-0 against Heracles in Deventer. Follow our live blog below.

#LIVE #premier #league #Ahead #Eagles #continues #hunt #Ajax #match #Heracles #Almelo