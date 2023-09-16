After a rocket start with three quick goals from Ivanusec, Wieffer and Paixao, Feyenoord takes a well-deserved 3-1 lead against Heerenveen halfway through. The away team did something back through Olsson, but is not yet involved in De Kuip. Will Feyenoord finally close the game in the second half? Follow it in our live blog!
48′
Ball on the crossbar! Giménez heads the ball from a perfect cross from Hancko onto the crossbar. Feyenoord does not plan to slow down in the second half!
46′
Feyenoord has kicked off the second half.
45’+2′
End of first half
45′
Yellow card for Dávid Hancko
Yellow card for Hancko! Feyenoord’s central defender cannot keep up with Nunnely van Heerenveen in the sprint and puts him off balance. A tactical violation, shall we say.
44′
Sahraoui tries to send Nicolaescu deep, but Wellenreuther is alert and reaches his goal in time.
43′
Paixao sends Stengs away with a wonderful through ball, but Van Ottele can intervene at the last moment with a fantastic tackle. The corner kick for Feyenoord poses no danger.
42′
Ivanusec tries again from distance, but his effort is blocked. Wieffer’s attempt also does not get through Heerenveen’s block.
36′
Once again Feyenoord is close to a goal. Stengs’ cross flies past everything and everyone and is almost run in at the far post. Noppert is eventually able to pluck the ball out of the air.
34′
Pinball machine in Heerenveen’s defense after a corner from Feyenoord! By chance the ball ends up at Giménez’s feet, but he rolls it over Noppert’s goal.
33′
Timber releases Giménez for Noppert, but the striker’s appointment is just not right.
32′
Trauner makes a mistake and loses the ball, but Geertruida can quickly correct the Feyenoord captain’s mistake, so that no real danger arises.
29′
Giménez had the 4-1 on the shoe, but the striker just didn’t make the right pass, allowing Heerenveen’s defense to intervene.
25′
What a wonderful match this is already, and we are only 25 minutes into it!
25′
3-1 GOAL by Simon Olsson!
And another goal, but from Heerenveen! Rush hour Olsson gets rid of Timber and punts the ball past Wellenreuther into the far corner. Heerenveen gives something back!
20′
3-0 GOAL by Igor Paixão!
And there it is already 3-0! Paixao also makes a contribution. The winger shoots from the edge of the sixteen-meter area and beats Noppert, who has already had to remove three balls from the net. What a dream start for the Rotterdammers!
19′
And there it almost falls 3-0! Feyenoord is completely loose and Heerenveen doesn’t know how to deal with it.
16′
2-0 GOAL by Mats Wieffer!
2-0 Feyenoord! Wieffer rounds off a wonderful combination like a cold-blooded striker. Feyenoord swings at home against Heerenveen!
12′
1-0 GOAL by Luka Ivanušec!
Ivanusec scores! The left winger dribbles in and beats Noppert with a low shot into the far corner. What a great start for the Croat in his first match in De Kuip! Feyenoord has taken the lead after a strong opening phase!
9′
The first big opportunity is for Heerenveen! A cross from Sahraoui is poorly processed by Wellenreuther, but the shot from the rebound flies wide.
8′
Beautiful body movement from Timber, who shakes off two Heerenveen midfielders. Unfortunately, his pass to Ivanusec is too sharp.
