Feyenoord started the season with difficulty. The reigning national champion lost the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale to PSV (0-1) and the first two matches in the Premier League were drawn (0-0 against Fortuna Sittard and 2-2 against Sparta). After that, things started to improve for the Rotterdam team and Almere City (6-1) and FC Utrecht (5-1) were the victims.