Feyenoord has never lost to Cambuur in the Eredivisie (W16-G1-V0). If Arne Slot’s team manages to win again, just like it did against AS Roma midweek, then it is one step closer to the national title. The game started at 4.45 pm, follow it live here!
Sports editorial
Latest update:
5:27 pm
goal alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.
Listen to all our football podcasts here
Watch all videos about Dutch football here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#LIVE #premier #league #Feyenoord #breaks #club #record #Leeuwarden #chance #Cambuur
Leave a Reply