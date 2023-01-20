The seventeenth round of the Eredivisie starts tonight with the match between Excelsior and FC Volendam (kick-off at 8 p.m.). The team of trainer Wim Jonk can book the third league victory in a row in Rotterdam, after victories at Cambuur (0-3) and at home against RKC Waalwijk (2-1). If Excelsior is also defeated, FC Volendam will approach one point of the Kralingers in the ranking. Follow the most important developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #premier #league #Volendam #book #win #row #Excelsior