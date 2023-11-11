FC Twente has dropped points in two of the last three Premier League matches (2-2 against Heracles, 1-1 against FC Utrecht). As a result, the gap with leader PSV has grown to seven points. On Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Joseph Oosting’s team will take on NEC, with a win or a draw the Tukkers will at least temporarily take over second place from Feyenoord. Stay informed of the highlights of this match in this live blog.