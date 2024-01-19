Excelsior was eliminated from the KNVB Cup at home by FC Groningen on Tuesday. Tonight the Rotterdammers want to shake off that disappointment. In the Premier League, Heerenveen is another club from the north of the country visiting Kralingen. In the rankings, Excelsior, which recorded its last competition victory on October 1, has three points less than the Frisians after seventeen rounds. At the end of September, Excelsior won 0-3 in Heerenveen, after which there were calls for the departure of Kees van Wonderen in the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Follow developments in our live blog from 8 p.m.