Manchester United already have the Champions League ticket in their pocket, so the last game of the season is only about the final ranking in the Premier League. With a home win over Fulham, Erik ten Hag’s team is third. In addition, Everton (33 points), Leicester City and Leeds United (both 31 points) are still fighting against relegation on the final day. From 5.30 pm you can follow the most important developments here.
#LIVE #Premier #League #Erik #ten #Hag #place #United #clubs #fighting #relegation
President Erdogan gives money to voters during voting in Türkiye
How did you feel about the content of this article?President Recep Erdogan handed out 200 Turkish Lira bills, equivalent to...
Leave a Reply