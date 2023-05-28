Manchester United already have the Champions League ticket in their pocket, so the last game of the season is only about the final ranking in the Premier League. With a home win over Fulham, Erik ten Hag’s team is third. In addition, Everton (33 points), Leicester City and Leeds United (both 31 points) are still fighting against relegation on the final day. From 5.30 pm you can follow the most important developments here.

#LIVE #Premier #League #Erik #ten #Hag #place #United #clubs #fighting #relegation