Feyenoord can today win the sixteenth national title in club history. Arne Slot’s team needs a home win against Go Ahead Eagles for the championship in the premier league. Oussama Idrissi and Santiago Giménez made De Kuip cheer early on, and you can follow all developments via this live blog! You can follow how Rotterdam experiences this afternoon here.

