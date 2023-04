Georginio Wijnaldum with AS Roma back in De Kuip: ‘Feels crazy to try to eliminate Feyenoord’

Feyenoord – AS Roma is, given its recent history, a nice poster in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Also for Georginio Wijnaldum (32), although like his club he was not happy with the draw. ,,We know that Feyenoord wants revenge.”