Manchester United won the last two competition matches with difficulty and also won against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek, although that was again narrow. A victory over city rivals Manchester City would really improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford. Who will take the full spoils, Erik ten Hag or Pep Guardiola? You can follow the most important developments here from 4:30 PM.

#LIVE #Premier #League #City #lead #United #Haaland #Onana #prevented #goal