Last week, NEC suffered a major blunder by Jasper Cillessen with a home defeat against Heerenveen (2-3) in the hunt for participation in the play-offs for European football. Today the team from Nijmegen will visit FC Twente, which is already certain of the play-offs. The kick-off in the Grolsch Veste is at 8 p.m., follow the developments in our live blog.