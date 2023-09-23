After four games, FC Volendam is still waiting for the first point in the Premier League and is currently bottom of the table. The team of coach Matthias Kohler hopes to leave last place today. That must happen against Heracles Almelo. The PhD candidate has already won twice and has started the season well. The kick-off in the Kras Stadium in Volendam was at 4:30 PM, follow the most important events in our live blog.

