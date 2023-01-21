PSV has fallen behind in the title fight of the premier league due to two draws in a row (against Sparta and Fortuna Sittard). The gap with leader Feyenoord is five points after sixteen rounds. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team will compete at home tonight (kick-off at 8 p.m.) against Phillip Cocu’s Vitesse, which has already scored a point in four consecutive league matches. Follow the developments here.

#LIVE #premier #league #Basic #place #Guus #Til #PSV #Vitesse #Simons #place #departed #Madueke