For the first time in its history, AZ has been undefeated against Ajax for four Premier League matches in a row. The team from Amsterdam last won a match on August 24 (4-1 against Loedogorets in the Europa League preliminary round). Ajax will not have Steven Berghuis and Josip Sutalo at its disposal against the Alkmaarders. They are not fit enough. Axel Dongen’s Amourricho was injured before halftime. Here you can follow the cracker live!

#LIVE #premier #league #takes #lead #Ajax #halftime #Vangelis #Pavlidis #scores #equals #record