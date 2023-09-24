AZ had a historic European evening on Thursday and not in a positive way. The Alkmaarders were the first Dutch club ever to give up a three-goal lead in a European tournament. Today, coach Pascal Jansen’s team hopes to improve their reputation somewhat in the Premier League. AZ, still clear at national level, visits PhD student PEC Zwolle. The kick-off in Zwolle is at 4:45 PM, you can follow the proceedings in our live blog.
17:57
Eredivisie season 2023-2024 schedule
View the complete Premier League program for the 2023-2024 season here, including all results. View the rankings here.
54′
Mayckel Lahdo is replaced by Jens Odgaard
54′
Yukinari Sugawara is replaced by Denso Kasius
52′
0-2 GOAL by Myron van Brederode!
45’+2′
End of first half
40′
Yellow card for Ferdy Druijf
26′
Yellow card for Davy van den Berg
23′
Yellow card for Younes Namli
13′
0-1 GOAL by Mayckel Lahdo!
0′
First half kicked off
16:01
PEC setup
4:00 pm
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog of the PEC Zwolle – AZ match.
Statistics
Line-up
