AZ had a historic European evening on Thursday and not in a positive way. The Alkmaarders were the first Dutch club ever to give up a three-goal lead in a European tournament. Today, coach Pascal Jansen’s team hopes to improve their reputation somewhat in the Premier League. AZ, still clear at national level, visits PhD student PEC Zwolle. The kick-off in Zwolle is at 4:45 PM, you can follow the proceedings in our live blog.