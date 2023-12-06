NEC will do everything it can to secure a 1-2 lead in the remainder of the match against AZ tonight (7 p.m.). In that case, the people of Nijmegen climb from 16th to 12th place. AZ hopes to get another point out of the fire. The match was stopped in the last minute on October 29 after NEC striker Bas Dost became unwell and had to be resuscitated. Follow the ultra-short remainder in our live blog.