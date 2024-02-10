Liverpool fell to rival Arsenal as leaders in the Premier League on Sunday. At home against Burnley, nineteenth and penultimate in the rankings, the team of coach Jürgen Klopp and the Dutch Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo wants to regain the good feeling. Follow developments in our live blog (below the Manchester City report).

#LIVE #Premier #League #headed #goal #Liverpool #Virgil #van #Dijk #leads #Anfield #Burnley