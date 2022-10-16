with Video Feyenoord coach Arne Slot looks at the old club with admiration: ‘What AZ is doing is incredibly clever’

Arne Slot does not yet want to put the label ‘crucial in the title fight’ on the squatter against his former employer AZ. According to the Feyenoord trainer, it is still too early for that. ,,But it is a very important game”, says Slot. “Competitions only become less important when you have a big advantage over the competition. And we don’t have that yet.”