Ajax drew against the undefeated leader PSV last week and won the three previous games in the Premier League. Partly for that reason, the Amsterdammers still have a chance of fourth place (and perhaps more). On Sunday, Ajax can overtake competitor AZ with a victory over Heerenveen. The kick-off took place at 2:30 PM in the Abe Lenstra Stadium, and you can stay informed of developments via our live blog.
#LIVE #premier #league #Ajax #bit #dangerous #score #Heerenveen
NGOs and politicians criticize the arrest of Maduro's opponent
Lawyer and specialist in military matters Rocío San Miguel was detained on Friday (Feb 9) at Maiquetía airport Venezuelan NGOs,...
Leave a Reply