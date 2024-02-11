Ajax drew against the undefeated leader PSV last week and won the three previous games in the Premier League. Partly for that reason, the Amsterdammers still have a chance of fourth place (and perhaps more). On Sunday, Ajax can overtake competitor AZ with a victory over Heerenveen. The kick-off took place at 2:30 PM in the Abe Lenstra Stadium, and you can stay informed of developments via our live blog.

#LIVE #premier #league #Ajax #bit #dangerous #score #Heerenveen