Interview Critical Luuk de Jong is looking forward to PSV – Ajax: ‘Eight points behind Feyenoord, that is not possible’

For the first time in five years he will play again with PSV at home against Ajax tomorrow. Luuk de Jong (32) is looking forward to it. He knows that something extra often comes out on such a day. Also with himself. ,,It’s just not a direct fight for place 1 now, no. That’s where we fail.”