Ajax has never lost a home match against NEC (W36-G6-V0) in the Premier League and will not want that to change this afternoon. The Amsterdam team drew 2-2 with Bodø/Glimt in the Conference League in midweek after a late comeback, while they suffered a defeat in Heerenveen in the competition last week. Is there something to get for NEC in the Johan Cruijff Arena? You can follow the match live here from 2:30 PM!

#LIVE #premier #league #Ajax #misses #Berghuis #NEC #basic #debut #19yearold #talent