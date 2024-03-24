Back to top

We are very attentive to the weather because rain could appear during the race. The sky continues to be completely covered and there are forecasts that anticipate the arrival of precipitation.

We review the starting order of the Spanish pilots that we have not commented on so far. Alex Márquez starts the race in 12th position, Aleix Espargaró in 13th, Raúl Fernández in 13th and Augusto Fernández from 18th.

HONDA STILL CAN'T FIND THE COURSE. And again a predictably complicated day for Honda. There is still no improvement in the golden wing team, with Joan Mir starting the race in 20th position and Luca Marini in 22nd. Those are the two official motorcycles, those of the Repsol Honda team. Johann Zarco starts the race in 19th place, while Takaaki Nakagami starts the race in 21st. That is, the four Hondas occupy the last four positions on the starting grid.

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins start the race in 9th and 11th position respectively and this will be a good touchstone to gauge Yamaha's options this year in the top category and see if they can approach the level of KTM and Aprilia as a great alternative to the Ducati domain.

Brad Binder, second in the MotoGP classification, faces the race from 10th position on the starting grid. The South African has finished on the podium in three of his last five races, the last two consecutively, and has never managed to have three consecutive podium appearances in his five seasons in MotoGP.

PORTUGAL, COMPLICATED SCENARIO FOR JORGE MARTÍN. The Pramac Racing team rider will try to measure up on a circuit where things have not traditionally gone well for him after having abandoned his two previous participations, more than in any other race so far in MotoGP (also two in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

THE POLE FOR THE 'BEAST'. Today Enea Bastianini starts from pole position. This is the second that the Ducati Lenovo team rider has achieved in MotoGP and the first since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. He is accompanied on the front row by Maverick Viñales and Jorge Martín. Francesco Bagnaia starts from fourth position, while Marc Márquez starts from 8th place.

ATTENTION TO THE PEDRO ACOSTA SHOW. And we will also be very attentive to what Pedro Acosta's performance holds after the enormous spectacle he put on at the last Qatar Grand Prix, in his first MotoGP race. The driver from Mazarrón was 9th in his debut in the top category, achieving the best result for a debutant driver since Joan Mir in 2019 (8th).

PECCO LOOKS FOR ITS 20TH TRIUMPH IN MOTOGP. The transalpine rider has achieved 19 victories so far in MotoGP and only 15 riders have managed to achieve at least 20 victories throughout history in the top category.

BAGNAIA, SUNDAY PILOT. Although regardless of what happened yesterday, 'Pecco' has proven to behave much better on Sundays and the Ducati rider has finished on the podium in his last eight races, his best streak so far in MotoGP.

For his part, Pecco Bagnaia made a mistake yesterday and went off track, which prevented him from finishing in the top three. In this way, the Italian, MotoGP leader after the first race, finished the Sprint in fourth position.

PORTIMAO, ONE OF THE BEST CIRCUITS FOR MAVERICK. Viñales was second last year at the Portuguese Grand Prix and this could be the first race in which he finishes on the podium twice with Aprilia. The Aprilia rider has not won since the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix when he was still a member of Yamaha.

MAVERICK VIÑALES AIMS FOR THE FIRST WIN WITH APRILIA. The truth is that the 'short race' held yesterday brought us some surprises, such as the victory of Maverick Viñales, the first of his career and the first victory he achieved with Aprilia. However, the Roses driver will have to try to transfer yesterday's good performance to Sunday's race, which he computes for statistical purposes and in which the majority of the points are distributed.

EXCITING DEBUT WITH GRESINI. Marc Márquez was already 4th in the last Qatar Grand Prix in his first race with Ducati, achieving his best result in the first Grand Prix of the season since 2019 (second).

MARC MÁRQUEZ IS BACK. After signing for Ducati, the Ducati rider is once again capable of fighting for the top positions. On Friday he dominated the first free practice session and yesterday he was second in the Sprint, starring in a huge comeback after starting the race in eighth position.

After the triumphs of Dani Holgado in Moto3 and Arón Canet in Moto2, we now dissect everything that will happen in a few minutes in the highlight of the day, the MotoGP race.

Good afternoon !!! Welcome to the live broadcast of the MotoGP race of the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix, the second race of the season. Ready? We begin…