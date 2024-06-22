The stadium Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund will be dyed red to experience the exciting match between the team of Portugal against Türkiye for the second date of group F of the Euro 2024.

The selected one Portugal He wants to wash his face after what was his disappointing debut against the Czech Republic, despite winning with suffering and with fairness, many criticisms fell on the team he commands Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leipzig (Germany), 06/18/2024.- Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group F match between Portugal and Czech Republic, in Leipzig, Germany, 18 June 2024.

The Portuguese had to fight from behind to overcome a loss and on many occasions they found themselves stuck in front of the goal, with a CR7 fine in passing, but with very clear scoring opportunities.

Of win, Portugal will certify their passage to the round of 16 of the Euro Cup, just as they already did Germany and Spain, two of the candidates for the title.

Türkiye vs. Georgia. Photo:AFP Share

For its part, Türkiye He wants to hit the Euro Cup and put the Portuguese who have many stars, but little play together, on the ropes.

The Turks also have in their hands the option of qualifying for the round of 16 after the resounding 3-1 victory against debutants Georgia.

Formations

Türkiye: Mert Günok; Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydin, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; İsmail, Kaan Ayhan; Çalhanoğlu, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız; Barış Alper Yılmaz

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva.

LIVE from Portugal vs. Türkiye