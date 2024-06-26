The third date of the last group of the Euro Cup is being played and with the two duels this afternoon, those classified for the round of 16 of the tournament are defined. Portugal, already qualified, will seek to make a perfect step against Georgia, which needs a victory to go to the next phase.

The Georgia team has so far left good feelings in its competition group. However, they have only achieved one of the six points that have been disputed so far. Those led by Willy Sagnol They need a victory to be able to dream of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Euro Cup.

Portugal, on the other hand, are in high spirits but are more relaxed about the round of 16, for which they have already qualified as group leaders. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team led by Roberto Martinezthey will seek to get the 9 points with the confidence of competing in the direct qualifiers and aspiring to the title that they have not achieved since 2016.

Portugal and Georgia met 16 years ago, in Euro 2008. That time, the Portuguese won with a 2-0 score that the Georgians hope not to repeat this time.

