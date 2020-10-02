The incident of Hathras gang rape in Uttar Pradesh is now taking political color. In Hathras, the case of death of a Dalit girl after her death and the state government’s attitude on her has been going on and all the opposition parties are constantly attacking the Yogi government regarding this incident. Today, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhim Army have opened a front against the Yogi government.

The Congress is organizing a prayer meeting organized by the Delhi Congress at the Valmiki temple in Delhi in the wake of the incident of Hathras, in which former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also participating. At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will conduct a candle march at India Jantar Mantar at 5 pm. Apart from this, Bhim Army has also announced to come to India Gate at 5 pm today to perform at Hathras’ daughter.

– Prayer meeting started at Valmiki temple for Hathras daughter

– Priyanka Gandhi said that in order to get justice for Hathras’ daughter, everyone must put moral and political pressure on the government. He said that we are fighting a political battle and the media also fought a moral battle.

– Priyanka Gandhi said that accusing the UP government that Yogi Sarakar did not help the victim. The victim’s family is alone in this hour of grief.

Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at the Maharishi Valmiki temple to demand justice for Hathras’s daughter.