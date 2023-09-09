Extinction Rebellion (XR) has been blocking the A12 near The Hague again since noon on Saturday. Mayor Jan van Zanen has banned the demonstration and given the police permission to clear the highway for traffic. Around 1:30 p.m., police used water cannons against demonstrators who did not want to leave. The first arrests started an hour later. Read all about the announced demonstration on the A12 in our live blog.

